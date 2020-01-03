KZ Cash (KZC) Market Cap Reaches $23,418.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. KZ Cash has a market cap of $23,418.00 and $31.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 205.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

