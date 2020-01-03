L Brands (NYSE:LB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.94% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

LB stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in L Brands by 26.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in L Brands by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

