L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Purchases 7,600 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,666 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

On Friday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm acquired 26,668 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,455.46 ($30,110.25).

On Monday, December 9th, Raphael Lamm acquired 10,800 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,236.80 ($12,224.68).

On Thursday, December 5th, Raphael Lamm acquired 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,800.00 ($28,226.95).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Raphael Lamm acquired 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,100.00 ($28,439.72).

Shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting A$1.63 ($1.15). 301,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.31 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of A$1.84 ($1.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.51.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

