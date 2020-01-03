Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,426.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $9.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,940,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $94.46.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $99,778.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.