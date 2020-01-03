Lamb Weston Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,381 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,792% compared to the average daily volume of 73 call options.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $84.09 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.73.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

