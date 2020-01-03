Lambda Trading Down 3.9% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Huobi, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Lambda has a total market cap of $18.27 million and approximately $46.44 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01352747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,816,774 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

