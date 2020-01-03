Lamden (TAU) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $25,043.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036029 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000896 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

