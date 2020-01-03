Lawrence Ward Lepard Purchases 298,000 Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Stock

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Director Lawrence Ward Lepard purchased 298,000 shares of Rise Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.
Rise Gold stock remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,280 shares of the company were exchanged.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
