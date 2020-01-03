Lawrence Ward Lepard Purchases 298,000 Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Stock

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Director Lawrence Ward Lepard purchased 298,000 shares of Rise Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

Rise Gold stock remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,280 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.