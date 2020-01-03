LBRY Credits Price Up 40.9% This Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $176,284.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 643,771,503 coins and its circulating supply is 290,211,562 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

