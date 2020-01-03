Leadcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.00 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Leadcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Liqui and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Leadcoin has a market cap of $59,945.00 and $24.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Leadcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Leadcoin Token Profile

Leadcoin’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Leadcoin Token Trading

Leadcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Leadcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leadcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.