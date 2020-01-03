LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €112.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Pareto Securities set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.51 ($133.16).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG stock opened at €106.45 ($123.78) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($114.53). The business has a 50 day moving average of €102.76 and a 200 day moving average of €103.58.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.