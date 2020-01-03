Leidos (LDOS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Leidos (NYSE: LDOS):

1/3/2020 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/23/2019 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $97.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Leidos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2019 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

LDOS opened at $98.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average is $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $98.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,537,000 after buying an additional 307,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Leidos by 27.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after buying an additional 457,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Leidos by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,212,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,120,000 after buying an additional 78,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Leidos by 522.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,988,000 after buying an additional 662,014 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

