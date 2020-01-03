Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) President Sells $1,121,200.00 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.45. 193,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,700. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $62.63.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 54.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 72,637 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 79.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 13.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 27.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $338,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.