LEOcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $802,519.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $802,519.00 and approximately $3,107.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin, TOPBTC and LEOxChange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,354.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.01805586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.59 or 0.02917947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00571296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00673273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00060854 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00387017 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 233,314,538 coins and its circulating supply is 232,985,858 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LEOxChange, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

