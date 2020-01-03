LEOcoin Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $836,328.00 and $9,875.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, LEOxChange, Livecoin and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,343.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.01817289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.20 or 0.03025879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00574435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00689644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062308 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 235,314,538 coins and its circulating supply is 234,985,858 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z, LEOxChange, TOPBTC and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

