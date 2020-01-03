Level Up Coin (LUC) Achieves Market Cap of $43,498.00

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Level Up Coin has a total market cap of $43,498.00 and $5.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Level Up Coin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Level Up Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.68 or 0.05885259 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Level Up Coin Token Profile

Level Up Coin (CRYPTO:LUC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,298,120,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,923,370 tokens. Level Up Coin’s official website is play2live.io. The official message board for Level Up Coin is medium.com/play2live. The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Level Up Coin Token Trading

Level Up Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level Up Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level Up Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

