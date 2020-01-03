Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 57,228 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 78,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 128,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LXRX opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $441.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
