Liberty Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,263 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 720% compared to the typical daily volume of 154 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $22.48 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

