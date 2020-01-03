LIFE (LIFE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,204.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, LIFE has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. LIFE has a market cap of $2.01 million and $11,204.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01350886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121029 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

