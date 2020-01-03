Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.19. 134,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,935. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $90.18 and a 12-month high of $112.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The business had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 20.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 133.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 301.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

