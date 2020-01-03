Lightning Bitcoin Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00018627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00574435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010986 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

