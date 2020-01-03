Limitless VIP Reaches Market Cap of $92,445.00 (VIP)

Limitless VIP (CURRENCY:VIP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Limitless VIP has a market cap of $92,445.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Limitless VIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Limitless VIP has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Limitless VIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Limitless VIP Coin Profile

Limitless VIP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2016. Limitless VIP’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. Limitless VIP’s official website is tittiecoin.com. Limitless VIP’s official Twitter account is @clockcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

Buying and Selling Limitless VIP

