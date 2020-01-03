LINA (LINA) Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. LINA has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $147,900.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, LINA has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00186461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01350539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00121050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,188,092 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

