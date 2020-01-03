LINA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196,960.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. LINA has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and $196,960.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, LINA has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.01434698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,188,092 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

