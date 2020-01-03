Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

In other news, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $557,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,786. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

