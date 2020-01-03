Linfinity (LFC) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Linfinity (CURRENCY:LFC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Linfinity has a market capitalization of $142,675.00 and approximately $48,462.00 worth of Linfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linfinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linfinity has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linfinity Token Profile

Linfinity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,666,529 tokens. Linfinity’s official Twitter account is @linfinitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linfinity is www.linfinity.io.

Buying and Selling Linfinity

Linfinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

