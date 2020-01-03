Linfinity Price Reaches $0.0002 (LFC)

Linfinity (CURRENCY:LFC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Linfinity has a market cap of $143,604.00 and approximately $48,821.00 worth of Linfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linfinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Linfinity has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00186461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01350539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00121050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Linfinity

Linfinity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,666,529 tokens. Linfinity’s official website is www.linfinity.io. Linfinity’s official Twitter account is @linfinitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linfinity

Linfinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

