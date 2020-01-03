LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Hits $3.59 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $209,023.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000401 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,023,082,962 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,212,677 tokens. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

