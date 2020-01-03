LiquidApps Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $206,702.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,023,039,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,040,821 tokens. LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

