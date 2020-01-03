Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $443,435.00 and $38,480.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

