Lisk Market Cap Reaches $68.07 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00007606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Coindeal and Gate.io. Lisk has a market capitalization of $68.07 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022102 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008248 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,378,096 coins and its circulating supply is 121,256,713 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bitbns, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinbe, ChaoEX, Exrates, Coindeal, HitBTC, Bittrex, BitBay, Bit-Z, Huobi, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

