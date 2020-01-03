Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 20.2% Lower This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $56,297.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.13 or 0.02407806 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000336 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 657,477,332 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Exrates, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

