Litecoin Plus Hits Market Cap of $42,708.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $42,708.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,676.19 or 2.00069253 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022667 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,645,627 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.