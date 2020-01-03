LiteDoge (LDOGE) Trading Down 76.5% Over Last Week

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 40.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $14,642.00 and $3.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 76.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,784.03 or 2.27340430 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023255 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

