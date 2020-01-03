Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE:LAD opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $137.56. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,739 shares of company stock worth $16,878,883. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 132.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 80.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

