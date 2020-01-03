Lition One Day Trading Volume Hits $121,872.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Lition has a market cap of $507,590.00 and $121,872.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Lition has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,341.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.01810484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.76 or 0.02954728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00573546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00685811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00060677 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00385835 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

