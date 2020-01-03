LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post sales of $293.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.90 million. LivaNova posted sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on LivaNova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $73,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $397,410 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 71,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

