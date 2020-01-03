LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post sales of $293.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.90 million. LivaNova posted sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price objective on LivaNova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.
In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $73,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $397,410 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 71,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
