Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,880,000 after purchasing an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after buying an additional 1,505,686 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,480,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,807,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $71.89 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

