Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. Lobstex has a market cap of $363,172.00 and approximately $98,464.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00700315 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,210,067 coins and its circulating supply is 18,210,055 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

