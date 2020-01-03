LocalCoinSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $502,483.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $502,483.00 and approximately $30,897.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00049614 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00334480 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013645 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002964 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010283 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.