LockTrip Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $17,446.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00005985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009286 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003118 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, Fatbtc and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

