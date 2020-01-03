LockTrip Trading Up 3.1% This Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.45 million and $25,406.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005892 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009593 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc, YoBit, Mercatox, Bancor Network and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.