Loki Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004892 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a total market cap of $16.28 million and $72,617.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,380.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.01806999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.03005775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00573563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00677578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060470 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,023,553 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

