Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.67 ($2.85).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMP shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

LON:LMP traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 236 ($3.10). 1,211,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 217.90. Londonmetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 171.50 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.95%.

In other Londonmetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

