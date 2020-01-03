Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

LONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ LONE opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

