Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, GOPAX, Coinbe and Hotbit. Loom Network has a market cap of $17.60 million and $9.42 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 967,067,508 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, YoBit, DDEX, GOPAX, DragonEX, Binance, Hotbit, Tidex, IDEX, Bitbns, Coinbe, DEx.top, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Poloniex, Allbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

