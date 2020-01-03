Loopring (LRC) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, AirSwap, HitBTC and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $20.53 million and $1.32 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,029,223 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Gate.io, Upbit, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Binance, Tokenomy, IDAX, OKEx, DragonEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bithumb, Bitbns and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

