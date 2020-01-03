Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1,137.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01355034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

