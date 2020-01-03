Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.77% of Lovesac worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 153.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lovesac by 205.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lovesac by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lovesac alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $36,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause bought 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,399.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,377.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,776 shares of company stock valued at $345,304 in the last quarter. Insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOVE. ValuEngine downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $15.17 on Friday. Lovesac Co has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lovesac Co will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.