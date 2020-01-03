LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $848.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) will report sales of $848.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $807.47 million to $873.00 million. LSC Communications posted sales of $939.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LSC Communications.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). LSC Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKSD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 74,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 286,226 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LSC Communications by 4,220.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 684,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LSC Communications by 828.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 228,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LKSD opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LSC Communications has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

